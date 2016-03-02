The Madness Stalking Democracy will Pass.
"Has there been a general election, Mr Blackadder" asked Mrs Miggins, unaware, until Edmund points it out, as neither she nor Baldrick have a vote. "Hardly seems fair to me" she says.And that, in a nutshell is the problem with democracy. You simply cannot allow the enthusiasms of the noisier, politically enthused bit of the population to be indulged. The young prats currently cavorting after Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders seem blissfully unaware of the misery that socialism wrought even within their parents' lifetimes. Nativist chauvinism, a yearning for the "strong leader", the admiration of Vladimir Putin by the likes of Nigel Farage, Donald Trump or Marianne Le Pen: we've seen this before too.
"Of course it's not fair -- and a damn good thing too. Give the like of Baldrick the vote and we'll be back to cavorting druids, death by stoning, and dung for dinner"
This is why "elites", in most of the world limit the choice available to electors to people within the bounds of reasonable discourse. It is possible to expand the bounds of reasonable discourse over time, to move the centre of politics around which that "overton window" opens. Clement Atlee did, Margaret Thatcher did. But what is happening right now, in response to a decade of stagnating living standards, is different.
One way of looking at it is a revolt of the left behind. That is behind the rise of UKIP, Le Front National and Donald Trump. After a hollowing out of the traditional working class, as the most able have moved on and up, and after generations of assortative mating, the shallow end of the British gene pool face competition from far more able and energetic immigrants and they don't like it one bit. If you listen to a 'KIPper, you'll hear that they're "fed up" about "not being listened to" by the "metropolitan elite". Cameron offered these bloody people their referendum. They now hate him even more. This mood cannot be pandered to, because the policy solutions they demand don't work. If your response to a few years of stagnant wages and a Polish couple moving in next door is to try to elect Nigel Farage, then you don't deserve to be listened to. You deserve to be told to shut up and do your homework again. These people have captured the Republican party in the USA, and the party will not elect a president until the "elites" get control back.
And on the left, the highly educated marxists who once would have been guaranteed solid middle-class status as teachers, lecturers and officials, are now competing with self-employed tradesmen who often earn far more, for housing and schools. People, once solidly middle-class find themselves outcompeted by people they regard as inferior, and they don't like it. The erosion of the status of the Nomenklatura vs. "trade" offends their sensibilities, and panders to an old snobbery against grubby money-making. The old socialism espoused by Corbyn plays to these prejudices, offering status at public expense. Thankfully most people going to University ignore the student politics of the hard-left, and seek a qualification to enable them to compete. And in competing they make themselves, and society richer. These student trots who never grew up are creatures of ridicule. They have however completely captured the Labour party, which is finished as an electoral force for at least a decade.
Morons, it seems favour either full socialism, or some form of fascism, because these ideas simple, easy to understand and wrong. It's time for those of us who understand the world to stop imagining the grunting ignoramuses or starry-eyed ideologues have a point at all. They deserve ridicule. Point at the Corbynista or the 'KIPper and laugh for having been taken in by nonsense.
Meanwhile, in the middle you have the broad mass of people doing OK. Unemployment is low. Most people are getting small annual pay rises. Price rises are low, and for capital goods, prices are falling. However people like nominal rises more than they like real rises. And the low-inflation, low interest rate reality means even as people's real wages, even after housing costs (outside London and the south east anyway) are rising strongly. A lack of nominal increases makes people grumpier than they should be. There is sympathy for Farage and Corbyn shaking things up. Thankfully, the broad mass of the basically OK middle are sensible, and when push comes to shove, see the status-quo is far from intolerable. And those doing basically OK are far greater in number than the UKIPish left-behind and the Socialist-minded Corbynista class.Traditional politicians such as Cameron, who can reach out to this broad middle while keeping the coalitions of which their party is made together, will still win elections.
Assuming the Tory Party holds together after the referendum, and doesn't go EuroBonkers, they will need to find another politician who can reach out to the broad centre. If they can, Labour, entirely captured by voter-repellent lunatics, will offer no resistance to another decade in power. Over the pond, Trump will attract a little more than a third of the vote. Everyone else will hold their nose and vote for Hilary Clinton however crap a candidate she may be. And in the rest of the Democratic world, people will flirt with lunatic populists along these lines, but will mostly vote for a steady-as-she-goes mainstream candidates.
Democracy - keeps testing these bad ideas, but mostly seems to work. This madness will pass.
The main threads of your argument here seem to be that if we homogenise experience by surrendering to the market and the majority can just about muddle through financially, that should represent the satisfaction of our ambititions. And here I thought the right considered itself aspirational.
What does "Surrendering to the market" mean? Where am I arguing we should "homogenise experience"?
Of course the majority can muddle through. They always have muddled through, and always will. What's changed is that morons can also "muddle through" indeed they've climbed so far up Mazlow's heirarchy of needs they expect to be listened to as well.
The market is democracy at the point of production. It is those non-aspirational who don't feel they can survive, who want to constrain it. I think you've misunderstood my post.
