The Upsides of Brexit
For weeks I have been asking for an upside to Brexit, some benefit to me that justifies the destruction of the UK and a significant fall in our prosperity.
We're all agreed the "it will have little effect" argument was nonsense? Good.
First up "Democracy". Well the EU was a club of democracies that tried hard to be democratic itself. Power rested with the council of ministers who were elected by the people of the countries concerned. The commission was akin to a civil service, advised. Such bodies are never elected anywhere in the world. Then there was the parliament, who chose the president. Above all, the EU basically dealt with issues concerning trade. So we have democratic control over issues we're going to have to accept what the EU says anyway. Good one. We are no more "democratic" now than on Thursday.
"Freedom"? For whom? To do what? I can think of several freedoms I've lost.
"Trade deals" If you think a trade deal with even the US (which won't cover services) even remotely compensates for the single market, then I've a bridge to sell you.
"Immigration?" Well it will only fall if there's a big recession resulting in mass unemployment. Besides the official campaign won, not the hateful UKIP bigotry, and the Government will probably keep us in the single market with (basically) free movement. The bigots will be betrayed.
The upside to Brexit is, for the people who supported it, the satisfaction of smashing something someone you hate holds dear. I hope you're proud of yourselves.
I welcome comments suggesting other upsides, but any comment that boils down to one of the answers above, will be deleted.
5 comments:
I can think of a couple of upsides - but they are tiny in relation to the disaster that we have managed to inflict on ourselves
- we'll no longer have to pay for Farage and his mates to act as MEPs
- with luck referenda will go out of fashion and we will revert to the principle that we elect representatives to make decisions in our best interests
- also with luck the EU will finally get the message that it has to change; and in time this may make it possible for us to come together again. So far the signs are not encouraging though
"I welcome comments suggesting other upsides, but any comment that boils down to one of the answers above, will be deleted."
Then continue to talk to yourself
just found this blog... It's hilarious. I assume it's a spoof blog?
No longer being complicit in exploitative practices condemned by the UN as protectionist? The EU's dealings in Cambodia, Uzbeckistan, and others, and the use of tariffs to force countries to open markets in the developing world to unrestricted trade, or to allow EU companies to take raw resources e.g. Cape Verde fisheries (http://thecircular.org/european-union/). There are cases dating back as far as 2002, possibly longer but I don't know those.
These actions do not promote political stability in those regions, and that instability is in no one's interest. If the UK is now an alternative, perhaps the threat of another option can help deals to become more equitable and stability be established.
The economic reasons are enough to leave. I get the impression you aren't interested in other points of view though.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj64KQYS4ro&feature=share
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2016/02/28/mervyn-king-the-eurozone-is-doomed/
These links provide enough, read Mervyn King's book, The End of Alchemy: Money, Banking and the Future of the Global Economy. It's a best seller.
