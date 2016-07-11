So We Have a New PM. Yes, this is Democracy.
So Theresa May is going to be Prime Minister soon. We live in a representative democracy, not a direct one, and the Conservative party was elected by an electorate who (could have) had the full knowledge that Cameron wasn't going to contest the 2020 election. May is part of his top team, and represents continuity. There is no need for an election, and she has a job to do.
I suspect Brexit is going to happen, but May will be more likely to manage to remain in the single market. The worst elements of the Brexit camp have now been sidelined. If the immigration obsessives can be thrown under the bus in favour of "passporting for the banks", so be it. After all, immigration wasn't on the ballot. "Democracy" you see...
If there is to be a bright economic future for the UK, the single market is probably part of it. Quite what benefits this brings compared to being in the EU is beyond me; the faith in "free trade agreements" to be part of this are likely to be overdone. Within the single market, we will still pay in, and obey all those rules that so "hamper" the UK (which was until a couple of weeks ago was... um.. the best performing developed economy, and no brexiteers could point to unnecessary rules). What the UK still exports are unlikely to be particularly hurt by small tariffs, and FTAs rarely cover services, which the UK is good at.
If we can remain in the Single Market via some sort of bespoke deal, with some token bone thrown on free movement, then that might be a compromise which will end the issue that has poisoned politics for so long, for good. The crucial negotiations to withdraw from the EU are going to be handled by grown-ups. rather than a tryo of questionable competence.
My guess - a framework for Brexit will be negotiated with partners after the French and German elections in 2017, with article 50 to be triggered at some point within the parliament. However, I see no reason why those of us who want to remain, should stop campaigning for it to not be. Democracy, after all, is a process, not an event. One man, one vote, once is the "democracy" favoured by dictators. If we can get a new deal with the EU, perhaps one with a significant changes to the relationship, there might be grounds to stay in the EU.
I suspect the one risk is that this process will not be quick enough for the "bastards" (John Major's description...), who will want article 50 triggered more or less immediately and who will sniff betrayal at every step. The "Remainiacs" may well get stronger as time passes, and of course the bastards have a point that the longer before article 50 is triggered, the less likely it will be. If you don't like this, UKIP is over there, folks. You know what to do. Don't let the door hit your arse on the way out.
9 comments:
"If you don't like this, UKIP is over there, folks. You know what to do. Don't let the door hit your arse on the way out."
You're absolutely right on this, Jackart - the coronation of Queen Theresa should prove to everyone that the Conservative party has no place in it for Eurosceptics.
Please spread this message to as many existing (and prospective) Conservative party members as possible.
You are not "eurosceptic". I am Eurosceptic, in that I am sceptical of the project and want it rolled back. You are Europhobic, a howling at the moon hatred of the EU, that brooks no compromise. Out, at any cost, however high. Why? Because you believe the EU to be something it isn't. Two excellent PMs have been sacrificed on the alter of Europe. Yes, good riddance to the lot of you scum. I hope you enjoy the company of the BNP, you filthy disgusting animals.
No, Jackart, you are a Europhile. That's why you want to remain in the EU, despite the evidence of 40 years that it cannot be "rolled back".
(Two excellent PMs? Maggie and ...?)
By all means, please include your latest comments in the message you spread to any Eurosceptic Tories you encounter.
So you want to 'roll back' the first clause of the founding treaty of the EEC/EU 'ever closer union'?
A bit like deleting the middle 'C' of the MCC.
I have read and enjoyed this blog for quite a few years now, but these Euro posts are starting to sound a little whiny. Like all those trustafarian bean bothering vegan coffee shop owning dickheads who just want to leave everyone man, whining about how they feel alienated by the referendum vote.
In the light of day, it was democracy in action. 52% of the electorate don't like jonny foreigner, or his politics. 52% don't live in a free happy liberal utopia, or have someone to bail them out or front start up costs for 'cottage industry' businesses. 52% of people have had enough of not being taken seriously. After all, the 52% who voted out actually have nothing to loose, and politicians may now start to learn not to ignore people who have nothing to loose.
We are an island nation and we like a good fight, we do what we want and we like to make our own rules, and no matter how much liberal inbreeding and leftist hand wringing, unless you are actually proposing to solve social problems that have festered since the inception of the EEC, you run the risk a driving a bigger wedge into the country.
The country was fucked in the 70's. Its still fucked now, its heavily indebted, chasing a utopia from a few pips of measly growth which is sold to the electorate as a glitter topping for the steaming pile of shit that is still being served.
Its no 'democracy' when the EU passes enabling acts to allow it to do what is necessary in the future without having to debate everything in individual parliaments, subvert the electorate and giving its self more power of nation states for the greater cause of the EU.
Anyone who still believes that is the best way to run anything is even more dangerous than those supposed racist bigots at UKIP.
Free Movement will have to be destroyed for Britain if Brexit is to be judged as successful. Otherwise, any agreement with the EU will be considered, rightly or wrongly, as a pale imitation of what existed before.
Anon @ 12:30. You mean like was agreed in David Cameron's deal, you drooling imbecile.
The Captain: It ain't over till the fat lady sings. As the total absence of upsides from brexit become apparent, watch "democracy in action" swing the other way. We aren't triggering article 50 yet. I simply don't recognise the picture of the Eu you paint.
Perdix - immigration wasn't on the ballot. If the morons who voted for brexit feel betrayed by the deal they get, I will laugh at them, and hope they get hit with sticks by the police if they kick off about it. I no longer have any sympathy at all for the plight of the WWC. I want them to be miserable.
I can't believe Jackart is describing himself as a Eurosceptic. Simon is right, you are most definitely a Europhile and I am really tired of seeing your tired response "I don't recognise the EU you describe". Perhaps it's your blinkered view of the EU that means you're unable to see its shortcomings. Still, let's share Peter North's description of just one aspect of the EU that I, and others, find a less then compelling reason for continued membership, and certainly an example of where Britain setting up its own trade agreement is definitely going to be beneficial. From the pen of Peter North;
"Liberal lefties are the worst hypocrites in the world. I couldn't count the ways in which the EU has exported misery to Africa. By insisting on the removal of tariffs, without having developed tax collection systems, governments are more dependent on oil and mineral bribes than they are their people. It also fails to protect emerging industries from competition, thereby eliminating the possibility of ever building a domestic tax base. It then makes them dependent on food aid. This is exactly the sort of policy that drives mass migration leading to exploitation and death. This combined with granting licences to corporate seabed hoovers has demolished inshore fisheries so that locals cannot even feed themselves.
Add that to a completely outdated asylum policy serving as an open invite and you see a mass depopulation of skilled workers and professionals from Africa. Make no mistake, the EU's hands are dripping with blood. And let us not forget about the mountains of non tariff barriers the EU uses for protectionism in a completely asymmetric trade relationship. Now add in UN sustainable development dogma in order to push microfinancing on peasant farmers to replace paraffin stoves with useless solar panels and you have a recipe for a pretty miserable development policy. And that's not even accounting for French barberism."
Do read the whole thing and we'll all hope the scales fall from your eyes, although I very much doubt any of us will be holding our breaths on that front.
http://howtobeacompletebastard.blogspot.co.uk/2016/07/the-bloodstained-hands-of-liberal-left.html
I highly recommend the author of this blog read The Great Deception: The Secret History of the EU by Christopher Booker and Richard North. This is a very in-depth exploration of the creation and development of the European 'project', based on a great deal of research.
and for a lighter read, though no less important I recommend The Tragedy of the Euro by Phillip Bagus. This explains the entire monetary system of the EU.
After that, it would be interesting to see a blog post or 2? Though I expect more whining. Whatever your personal stance on things, a lot of your posts don't show you in a very good light, with your reactions more like that of a feminist blogger. Laurie Penny-esque in a number of ways actually.
