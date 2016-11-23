Hail, Trump! God-Emperor of the Alt.Right
And Let's be honest, he's ghastly and despite brown-nosing by Nigel Farage, he's no friend of the UK's, because he doesn't value anything the UK brings to the table. Rumour has it, he asked Farage to intervene in an offshore windfarm decision affecting his Scottish interests, which suggests he doesn't understand the concept of 'conflicts of interests' when in elected office.
This further suggests Trump will attempt to use the office of President to enrich himself, rather than doing so after leaving office, as is accepted. All this is rather feudal; the office holder as gold-giver, distributing patronage and receiving tribute. He's an entertainer and showman, which hails to an even older tradition of politics: that of Imperial Rome, where emperors used state coffers to enrich themselves and their clients,while keeping the mob quiet with bread and circuses.
Donald J. Trump is psychologically unsuited to office in a mature democracy. He is thin-skinned, autocratic, insecure, ignorant, and completely without any understanding of the levers of power he now wields. Much like (later caricatures of?) Nero, Commodus or Caligula.
Despite (or perhaps because of) this, the adolescent losers of Alt.Right see Trump as a God-Emperor (no, really they do. Video surfaced today of people making Roman Salutes, saying "Hail Trump", and distribute Memes based on Games Workshop's futuristic figure-based tabletop wargame, Warhammer 40,000 where humanity is defended from Chaos by a psychic God Emperor). If Trump is Imperator, then the Secret Service is a Praetorian Guard. And how did the Praetorian serve Commodus, to pick one example?
Trump might, were he capable of reading a book, muse on the fact he's surrounded by armed men sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, and defend it from Enemies DOMESTIC and foreign. Thankfully, the USA is a mature democracy. Where once armed men acted as kingmaker, courts now do. For the simple reason Ignorance is no defence, and the fact that Trump's loathing of 'Washington' is fully reciprocated, I find it unlikely that Trump will survive his term alive and unimpeached. Unfortunately I cannot find odds on a Trump impeachment before 2020. Perhaps it's a racing certainty.
Calm down snowflake.
& watch how the experienced & forensically independent (cough) "presenter" Snow is taken to school on matters pertaining to Trump & the NPI :
https://www.channel4.com/news/stacy-washington-on-trump
There was a post on PoliticalBetting.com a few days ago about odds of 5/1 being offered on Trump being impeached during his first term:
http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2016/11/17/why-the-51-that-president-trump-will-be-impeached-during-his-first-term-is-not-an-attractive-bet/
- although it doesn't say where they were being offered.
But the Orange Overlord would have to something reallly outrageous, not just arguably illegal.
Otherwise getting the a majority of Representatives to impeach, and two thirds of Senators to convict, might be difficult given that a lot of Republicans will be scared of primary challenges from the Trumpkins.
Dear David Morris: You are a moron.
Your Blog/Your opinion....
How's that "never going to be an EU Army" meme going ?
There isn't an "EU army" you galloping tosspot. There's an EU RRC with troops provided by the nations. Perhaps sensible given Donald trump's attitude to NATO. You are utterly brain-dead. Seriously, you must've been stupid & ignorant enough to vote for brexit, you worthless express-reading sack of UKIP vomit.
Keep taking the Blue pills J...
